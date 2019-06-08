Web Analytics
Bollywood demands justice for Aligarh minor

A three-year-old girl from Aligarh was killed earlier this week at which the Bollywood celebrities expressed anger.

Akshay Kumar, Akshay Kumar, Javed Akhtar and Sunny Leone were amongst many others who said that the guilty must be punished.

Akshay and his wife Twinkle Khanna demanded swift and immediate action.

Sonam Kapoor urged people to not use the little girls’ death to spread hate.

Sunny Leone believes humans no longer understand humanity in this world.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher demanded to hang the murderers in public.

The girl went missing on May 31, after which her mutilated body was found in a garbage dump in Tappal, at Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh on June 2, reported News 18.

The police suspects that the minor was brutally killed as a fallout of a monetary dispute. Two people have been arrested in relation to the crime who will be charged under the  National Security Act.

There is widespread outrage against the horrific case. Indians took to Twitter and trended the victim’s name to show support for her.

The family of the minor has demanded death penalty for the culprit.

According to a Thompson Reuters Foundation survey released in 2018, India was named as the world’s most dangerous country for women.

