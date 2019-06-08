A three-year-old girl from Aligarh was killed earlier this week at which the Bollywood celebrities expressed anger.

Akshay Kumar, Akshay Kumar, Javed Akhtar and Sunny Leone were amongst many others who said that the guilty must be punished.

Akshay and his wife Twinkle Khanna demanded swift and immediate action.

Horrified, upset and angry to know about baby #TwinkleSharma! This is definitely not the kind of world we want for our children. We need immediate and strictest punishment for such a heinous crime. #JusticeForTwinkle — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 7, 2019

It is heartbreaking to hear about the horrific murder of the two and a half year old little girl In Aligarh. I would request @smritiirani to ensure that swift action is taken against the perpetrators of this heinous crime. #JusticeForTwinkle — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) June 6, 2019

Sonam Kapoor urged people to not use the little girls’ death to spread hate.

What has happened to baby twinkle is. Heartbreaking and horrific. I pray for her and her family. I also urge people to not make this into a selfish agenda. This is a little girls death, not a reason to spread your hate. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) June 7, 2019

Sunny Leone believes humans no longer understand humanity in this world.

Im sorry Twinkle that you had to you live in a world where Humans no longer understand Humanity!!!! May God look over you for Eternity as you are an Angel !!!! #ImSorry — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) June 6, 2019

Veteran actor Anupam Kher demanded to hang the murderers in public.

Angry, horrified, ashamed and deeply saddened beyond words at the barbaric rape of the three year old #TwinkleSharma. The rapist should be hanged in public. No other punishment is enough for this heinous crime. I demand #JusticeForTwinkleSharma . pic.twitter.com/7EwCTQxsUh — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 6, 2019

The girl went missing on May 31, after which her mutilated body was found in a garbage dump in Tappal, at Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh on June 2, reported News 18.

The police suspects that the minor was brutally killed as a fallout of a monetary dispute. Two people have been arrested in relation to the crime who will be charged under the National Security Act.

There is widespread outrage against the horrific case. Indians took to Twitter and trended the victim’s name to show support for her.

The family of the minor has demanded death penalty for the culprit.

According to a Thompson Reuters Foundation survey released in 2018, India was named as the world’s most dangerous country for women.

Comments

comments