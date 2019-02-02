Bollywood actor Neha Dhupia on Saturday slammed a fashion website for commenting on her weight gain post pregnancy.

In a post on her Twitter page, the Neha made it clear that she is not bothered about being fat shamed but the trend should stop.

Captioning the post “Thank you, next!” The actress wrote, “I don’t owe anyone an explanation because fat shaming like this doesn’t bother me one bit. But I do want to address this as a larger problem because fatshaming needs to stop for EVERYONE and not just celebs.”

“As a new mom, I want to be fit, healthy and energetic for my daughter. So I work out everyday, sometimes twice a day because for me…’Fitness’ is a priority and not ‘fitting into’ society’s standards regarding looks. And I hope in the future people are kinder to each other while making such vapid and vile comments. To quote @Pattonoswalt…’Be kind. It’s chaos out there,’” read the tweet shared by thousands.

Soon after her post, Bollywood celebrities namely Karan Johar, Farhan Akhter, Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar too tweeted in her support.

“Neha! You are an amazing Woman! You walk so many paths with humour…with intelligence and with abandon! It’s never about losing weight it’s always about gaining perspective! And I hope the woman who wrote this has gained some today,” wrote Karan Johar.

Neha! You are an amazing Woman! You walk so many paths with humour…with intelligence and with abandon! It’s never about losing weight it’s always about gaining perspective! And I hope the woman who wrote this has gained some today…. https://t.co/VhlGJtM4Oj — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 2, 2019

“You are beautiful no matter what any one says, “ said Sonam Kapoor.

Farhan Akhtar and Swara Bhaskar too criticised the headline of the fashion website’s article about her.

The former Miss India married to Tiger Zinda Hai actor Angad Bedi at a Gurudwara in Delhi on May 10 last year. The duo welcomed their first child- a baby girl named Mehr in November.

