BOLTS partners with NUST to develop transformer health monitoring system

ISLAMABAD: BOLTS Limited has partnered with the National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) Islamabad to develop a state-of-the-art Transformer Health Monitoring System.

Pro-Rector (RIC) NUST, Rear Admiral (Retd) Dr Nassar Ikram, and BOLTS (Private) Limited Chairman, Usama Qureshi, signed the agreement in the federal capital on December 9 in the presence of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry, and other high-level dignitaries were also present at the inauguration of Pakistan’s first National Science & Technology Park established in the varsity’s Islamabad campus.

According to the agreement, NUST shall license its intellectual property to BOLTS which has been developed by local academia for commercialisation and further development of technology.

On the occasion, Usama Qureshi said, “This is a new beginning and a great development for power sector in Pakistan. It is a matter of great pride for Pakistan that our universities have the capacity to develop high-end technology locally. We are very excited to work with NUST on this project. We believe that this technology can prove to be a game-changer in the maintenance of distribution transformers (PMT).”

About BOLTS

BOLTS (private) Limited specializes in providing electrical switchgear panels and turnkey

powersolutions. BOLTS has a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility managed by a professional workforce and graduates from top universities which enables it to stand out from the competition.

BOLTS’ senior management and Board of Directors comprises of professionals having vast experience of working in prestigious organizations.

