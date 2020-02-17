Bomb blast near Quetta district court, press club leaves five injured

Web Analytics
QUETTA: A bomb blast was heard near the district court on Monday, preliminary reports indicate that five people have been injured due to the occurrence, ARY News reported.

Law enforcement agencies have cordoned off the area, the nature of the blast is being determined.

The Quetta press club is also in the vicinity of the district court, the injured have been rushed to Civil Hospital for medical treatment.

Minister of Interior Blaochistan Zia Langove has confirmed the blast and has said that the number of those injured by the blast may escalate.

———– Developing Story ————

