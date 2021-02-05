Bomb blasts kill two in Balochistan

QUETTA: At least two people were killed and 10 others wounded in two separate bomb blasts in Quetta and Sibi on Friday, ARY News reported.

According to police, two people were killed and four others injured in an explosion near the commissioner office on Inscomb Road in Quetta. Several vehicles were also damaged in the blast.

Meanwhile, six people were injured in another blast in Sibi. Sources said that the bomb was reportedly planted on a motorcycle. The bomb went off when a rally was passing through the road in the area.

After being informed, police and rescue officials rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to the hospital. Heavy contingents of police and Rangers cordoned off the areas and launched investigations into the blasts. Bomb disposal squad team was called to examine the sites and determine the nature of the explosions.

Read More: Four injured in blast on Quetta's Sariab Road

Earlier on January 16, at least four people were injured in a blast near a passenger bus on Quetta’s Sariab Road.

On being informed police and rescue officials had rushed to the scene and shifted the wounded to the hospital. Meanwhile, a heavy contingent of police, along with the bomb disposal squad had reached the site of the explosion and cordoned off the area as investigations into the incident went underway.

