Books help Amna Ilyas de-stress amidst Baaji’s promotions

Actor and model Amna Ilyas is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Baaji. Despite the hectic schedule, Ilyas takes out time to read books to de-stress.

She took to Instagram and shared lovely pictures of her reading a book accompanied by a cup of coffee. She said “There’s nothing like a good book to make her smile and de stress.”

Her post reads, “There’s nothing quite like taking in some time to sip your coffee and read a good book amidst film promotions.”

She asked her fans to guess her current read. But later revealed that it’s Forty Rules of Love, which is quite a hit and is well-loved.

The starlet recently appeared on ARY’s show Hur Lamha Purjosh and spoke about colourism. She revealed that when she faced discrimination due to her dusky colour, it used to affect her initially and she wanted to change it. Over time, she made peace with it and realized your skin colour doesn’t define you.

On giving preference to fair-skinned people, she questioned “What message are we giving to future generations that you are not good enough because of your physical appearance?”

Ilyas also shared that when she entered the television industry, she dealt with similar issues. She said that if the actor opposite her was fair, she was told to do her makeup in a way that she also looks fair.

Speaking about her camaraderie with Meera Jee, she said that “Meera is my baaji [sister] in real life.” Ilyas said that the renowned actress has no insecurities and guided her during the shooting of the film.

Baaji which marks the cinematic return of Meera will be released on June 28, 2019. It features Osman Khalid Butt, Amna Ilyas, Meera, Ali Kazmi, Nayyar Ejaz and Nisho in key roles.

