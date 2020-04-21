Pak-Afghan border crossing at Torkham reopened: Moeed Yusuf

ISLAMABAD: In an effort to bring back stranded Pakistanis home, the government has reopened the border crossing with Afghanistan at Torkham, said Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Security Division and Strategic Policy Planning Moeed Yusuf on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference, Moeed Yusuf said that the border crossing with Afghanistan in Chaman will be reopened during this week. He maintained that Chaman border will be opened twice a week.

Moeed Yusuf said that they were bringing back the countrymen from abroad in a safe manner and taking all-out measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Read More: Govt lifting stranded Pakistanis in a safe manner: Moeed Yusuf

Earlier on April 16, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister of Pakistan on National Security Division and Strategic Policy Planning Moeed Yusuf had said that government wanted to lift stranded Pakistanis across the world in a safe manner.

“Self-isolation for the Pakistanis coming back from the other countries is mandatory”, Moeed Yusuf had said while talking to ARY News’ programme Bakhabar Savera.

He had said government of Pakistan was trying to lift 6 to 7 thousands stranded Pakistanis every week, while strict monitoring of the operation was also on.

Comments

comments