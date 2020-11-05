Bosnia’s president calls on COAS, discusses defence cooperation

RAWALPINDI: Chairman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Sefik Dzaferovic called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the military’s General Headquarters (GHQ) on Thursday, ARY News reported, citing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, matters of mutual interest, regional security, Pak-Bosnia and Herzegovina relations came under discussion in the meeting.

Both the leaders discussed enhanced bilateral cooperation in various fields including defence, technical expertise and joint ventures, read the statement.

During the meeting, COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa said, “Pakistan attaches great importance to brotherly relations with Bosnia and Herzegovina and is proud of the strong bond of love and support between people of two countries.”

The visiting dignitary also acknowledged Pakistan’s continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region. He pledged to further enhance bilateral relations between both brotherly countries.

Earlier, on arrival at the GHQ, the Bosnian president was presented guard of honour.

Earlier on November 4, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that the Pakistani nation gave great importance to its ties with the people of Bosnia and Herzegovina and both countries decided to further enhance bilateral cooperation in diverse fields including trade.

PM Imran Khan had made the statement while addressing a joint press conference after witnessing the signing of different agreements with the Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Sefik Dzaferovic.

