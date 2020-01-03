Pak-Iran talks conclude with agreement on enhanced cohesion

QUETTA: 23rd round of Pakistan-Iran higher border commission talks concluded on Friday with both parties agreeing on helping each other in times of difficulty, ARY News reported.

An official statement issued after the conclusion of the talks read that both parties involved emphasised on the need for increasing economic and trade activities among themselves.

The chief secretary of Balochistan on the occasion was quoted as saying: “both countries need to resolve petty issues and focus their energies towards providing a peaceful atmosphere for enhanced economic and trading activity.”

Deputy governor of Balochistan hailed the bond between the countries and dubbed them as “two Muslim brotherly states.”

The talks concluded with the resolve of continued support that both countries would offer each other on matters of mutual interests.

The three-day meeting of the Pakistan-Iran Higher Border Commission (HBC) started in Quetta on Wednesday where Balochistan Home and Tribal Affairs Minister Meer Ziaullah Langove was heading the Pakistan delegation.

The new round of Pakistan-Iran talks focused on border management with the aim of eliminating terrorism, arms smuggling, narcotics, and human trafficking.

