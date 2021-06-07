KARACHI: In a tragic incident, a bouncing castle exploded and hurled children playing inside it 25-feet high, resulting in severe injuries to two minor girls.

A video filmed at the scene of the incident shows panic in the Russian city of Barnaul as the giant inflatable tore off its moorings, throwing the children into the air as they participated in a birthday party.

The two girls were thrown over a 6ft metal fence onto nearby tram tracks, with three-year-old Anna suffering a concussion and a spinal fracture. She is in critical condition.

Vika, four, has a skull fracture and wounds to her lungs and abdomen. She landed some 15ft from the bust bouncy castle and is in an extremely grave condition, according to reports.

Three other youngsters were thrown off the out-of-control air castle as it flew up “as high as a lamppost”, but were not injured.

Although the authorities after the initial probe have termed it an incident caused by strong winds, however, the eye-witnesses accounts gave other impressions.

One theory was that the bouncing castle had been pumped up too strongly and there were claims it was not properly secured.

A witness claimed the bouncing castle had no protective underlay and was rubbing against the tarmac, which could have caused the burst.

