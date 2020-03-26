Boxer Amir Khan offers building to treat Covid-19 patients

British-Pakistani boxer Amir Khan has offered his under construction luxurious building to be turned into a makeshift hospital amid coronavirus outbreak.

He has offered the four-story building to UK’s National Health Service (NHS) to accommodate COVID-19 patients as part of the country’s fight against the virus.

“I am aware of how difficult it is for the public to get a hospital bed in this tragic time. I am prepared to give my 60,000 square foot 4 story building which is due to be a wedding hall and retail outlet to the @NHSuk to help people affected by the coronavirus. Please keep safe,” the boxer tweeted.

Meanwhile, a makeshift hospital is being built in London which will accommodate 4,000 patients. Around 500 ventilators will be available at the facility.

London’s ExCel centre is being converted into this hospital which will only treat coronavirus patients.

UK’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged public to ‘stay home’ and stop the spread of Covid-19. More than 400,o00 people have signed up to be NHS volunteers following a call for help.

