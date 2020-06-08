Former world champion teaches Facebook troll a lesson

Former world champion boxer, Gavin Rees taught a Facebook troll a hard lesson on Sunday by knocking him down with a vicious body shot.

The former WBA super-lightweight world champion retired from boxing in 2014, but still had more than enough left in the tank to deal with his unlikely challenger.

Only sparred once in the last 4 years

Been constantly abused on Facebook by some rude

Took less than 30seconds to shut him up 🥊

Danny Slug think before u open tha trap again 🤫

This old man ain’t out yet 👊 pic.twitter.com/oCDpjzDSC9 — gavin rees (@gavtherock) March 22, 2020

Rees posted the above clip on social media on Sunday afternoon showing the man known only as ‘Danny Slug’ hurling a few wild shots in his direction.

He then replied with one liver punch of his own which swiftly sent the troll to the canvas.

Rees captioned the video: “Been constantly abused on Facebook by some rude-

“Took less than 30 seconds to shut him up. “Danny Slug think before you open that trap again, this old man ain’t out yet.”

He retired from the sport in 2014 after a swansong victory over Gary Buckland at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff.

Rees had resisted the urge to get back into the squared circle for a number of years and had only took part in sparring once in the last few years.

But after being the victim of persistent online trolling, he elected to put the gloves on again and the challenged the man who had been giving him grief.

