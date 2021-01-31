Boxer dies during match in Karachi

KARACHI: Local boxer Muhammad Aslam Khan has died after he suffered serious injuries during a match in Karachi on Sunday, ARY News reported.

According to the details, Muhammad Aslam collapsed in the ring when he was punched in the face by Wali Khan Tareen during the match organized by a local club in the metropolis.

He was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries during the course of treatment. Sources said that Muhammad Aslam Khan hailed from Balochistan’s Pashin district and was fighting in the80kg weight category.

However, police said no one had turned up to register a case in this regard as yet.

