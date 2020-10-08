11-year-old boy abused, strangled to death in Khanpur

KHANPUR: In a shocking incident, an 11-year-old boy was murdered after being sexually abused in Khanpur on Thursday, ARY News reported.

According to the details, local landlord, Nisar Ahmed’s son,11 was found dead in a field near his house in Mandbangla village in Khanpur, police said, adding that his hands and feet were fastened with a rope.

On being informed, police and rescue officials rushed to the scene and shifted the body to the hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The police launched investigations into the murder and took a domestic servant of Nisar Ahmed into to custody on suspicion. During the initial interrogation, Pervaiz, 18, confessed to having killed the boy after subjecting him to sexual assault.

Earlier on September 12, an 11-year-old boy had been sexually abused by a mobile shopkeeper in Karachi.

The medical report had also confirmed allegations of sexual assault as police had lodged a case against the mobile shop keeper for his alleged role in the rape incident. The shopkeeper had fled from the scene after being named in the FIR for alleged sexual abuse.

The boy, according to the family statement, had gone to a nearby shop and returned in a compromised state. Upon inquiring, it had been divulged that the boy was assaulted by the mobile shop owner in Gizri area.

