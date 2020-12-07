Five-year-old boy bitten by stray dogs dies in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: A five-year-old body, who was admitted to the hospital six days ago after being brutally bitten by rabid and stray dogs in Rawalpindi, died on Monday, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the minor boy was playing outside his home when a pack of dogs attacked him. He was severely bitten by the dogs and was rushed to the Holy Family Hospital.

The minor boy succumbed to his injuries after battling for life for six days at the hospital.

His father, Shiekh Omar Ayub demanded of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the concerned authorities to take notice of his son’s death. He demanded of the government to eliminate stray dogs to protect the children in the area.

Read More: Minor dies after being attacked by stray dogs in Khairpur’s Kot Diji

Earlier on November 23, a 10-year-old boy had died after being savagely attacked by stray dogs in Sindh’s Khairpur district, the police had said.

According to the police, the minor victim, identified as Ghulam Murtaza, had been assaulted by a pack of dogs in the Kot Diji area and was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Comments

comments