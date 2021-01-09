Boy blows off both hands while trying to light firework

In an unfortunate incident, a boy accidentally blew off his hand with a firework that he had been firing in the midst of a massive street racing show.

According to details, the incident occurred in the Texas state of the United States after the youngster attempted to throw the mortar style fireworks during a car racing event.

Two people were injured shooting fireworks, with the 18-year-old, who tried to throw it in the air blowing up his hands.

The second victim had the firework blow up in his face. It also blew off three fingers from one hand while badly injuring the other.

That victim has suffered injuries to both eyes and may have a vision loss, according to a police report.

The victims were taken by EMS to Brooke Army Medical Center for their injuries. Their conditions are not currently known.

Local media reports quoted the authorities as saying that at least 50 vehicles were also later spotted at a Valero gas station near Perrin Beitel Road, and that another racing incident occurred near South General McMullen Drive and West Thompson Place.

Police said at that location people started throwing wood, rocks and fireworks at officers, hitting one of them in the chest and damaging the windshield of a patrol vehicle.

The individuals fled in vehicles as officers heard gunshots, SAPD said. No one, however, was injured and they were not able to identify a shooter.

SAPD did say that one person, a 19-year-old, was apprehended at the scene and arrested on a charge of obstructing a highway or other passageway. No other arrests were reported.

