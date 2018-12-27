6-year-old boy reaches boarding bridge at Bacha Khan Airport

PESHAWAR: An unbelievable incident of negligence was reported at Bacha Khan Airport in Peshawar, as a 6-year-old boy reached boarding bridge, to enter the airplane on Thursday (today).

As per details of the this unique happened at Peshawar’s Bacha Khan Airport, a six years old boy identified as Abu Sufiyan, easily reached boarding bridge, as he was eager to enter the plane.

The kid was stopped by Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) vigilance team at the boarding bridge of the Airport.

The 6 years old boy replied to CAA officials query that he has come to see the airplane. Sufiyan was handed over to the ASF personnel, who later handed over him to his parents.

It is pertinent to mention here that in order to reach at the boarding bridge at the airport, passenger has to undergo several security checks and presence of a kid at the boarding bridge truly raises questions over security measures.

In month of July, this year, a helicopter crash-landed at Peshawar’s Bacha Khan airport, which resulted in injuries to two.

Four persons were on-board, two of them were injured during the incident, however, no fatalities were reported, according to the sources within the airport administration.

