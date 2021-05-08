4-year-old boy buys ice lollies worth Rs0.39mn

NEW YORK: In an astonishing incident, a four-year-old boy purchased his favorite SpongeBob ice lollies worth Rs0.39 million in New York, US.

According to the details, Noah, 4, placed an order on Amazon for the purchase of 52 cases of SpongeBob ice lollies which contained 918 individual popsicles.

The bulk order of popsicles cost $2,618.85 (Rs 3.95 lakhs) and was delivered to Noah’s aunt’s house.

When Noah’s mother Jennifer Bryant contacted Amazon and explained to them what happened, the company initially said that they won’t take the lollies back. This meant Jennifer, who is a full-time student at New York University and mother to three boys, had to pay the whopping amount of the bill.

Since Jennifer had no idea how she would pay for her son’s innocent order, she decided to post about it on an NYU student Facebook page. Jennifer’s classmate Katie Schloss came across the post and set up a GoFundMe account to help pay off the expense, Times Now News reported.

The full cost of the popsicles was raised in 24 hours. Over 600 people have contributed $15,306.

In an update posted to GoFundMe, Bryant wrote, “As a parent to a child living with ASD (autism spectrum disorder), all additional donations will go towards Noah’s education and additional supports. We cannot thank you enough. Truly.”

