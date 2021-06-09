13-year-old boy dies as stolen car he was driving rolled, burst into flames

BOWEN: In a shocking incident, a 13-year-old boy died after the stolen car he was driving flipped over before bursting into flames in North Queensland, Australia.

According to police, the driver died on the spot while a 14-year-old passenger injured in the accident in Bowen. The passenger was given first aid by the public before emergency services arrived at the scene.

The 14-year-old passenger was taken to hospital for treatment but is not believed to be in a life-threatening condition, said the police.

Superintendent Glenn Morris from the Mackay Whitsunday Police District said officers believe the car was stolen from the rural town of Sarina about two hours before it flipped over and caught fire, ABC reported.

He described the incident as a “very sad and very tragic event” and added that investigations are ongoing.

Mr Morris explained: “It’ll be alleged that the vehicle was stolen from a Sarina address overnight, but investigations are ongoing in relation to the circumstances of the vehicle coming into the possession of the two young people.

“The 13-year-old who was tragically killed is from Bowen, the 14-year-old is from Sarina.”

Comments

comments