Boy drowns as mother leaves him in tub to take nap

Authorities in Florida are investigating a case of suspicious drowning death of an infant, after his mother left him unattended in the bathtub and took a nap.

The nine-month old baby Cameron Davis was rushed to the hospital after the parents found him face down in the water. He was, however pronounced dead at the arrival.

The child’s parents are identified as Heather Clifford, 29, and Shawn Stewart Davis, 30.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office, that is probing the matter, informed that the mother narrated the incident saying she’d left him alone for about 20 minutes.

The husband, Davis, also corroborated it and added that he had been sleeping and was awakened by Clifford when she found the boy in the tub.

“For some period of time, at least 20 minutes, that child was left alone in the bathtub. When she came back she found the baby what they described as blue. Obviously it had drowned,” Martin County Sheriff William Snyder told US media outlet.

Two other children, ages three and two, were removed from the home by the Department of Children and Families (DCF).

Read More: French mother who killed 5 newborns gets eight-year prison term

The sheriff’s office said it has responded to the home at least three times previously, including one to assist DCF. The other two incidents were a suspicious incident and domestic dispute.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, and detectives are working with the State Attorney’s Office to determine if any charges will be filed.

The authorities have said that both parents have a criminal record and were arrested before.

Comments

comments