Boy falls asleep on lizard while doing homework

In a shocking incident, a little boy fell asleep on a lizard while doing homework assigned by the school teacher in Taiwan.

The boy was stunned when he awoke with the imprint of the lizard on his face and another of the dead reptile on his notebook.

Twitter user Jackson Lu posted a picture of the little boy with the imprint of the lizard on his face and another of the dead reptile on his homework.

“It doesn’t matter if you doze off with your homework, you don’t even feel sleeping on a dead gecko, do you?” Lu wrote in Chinese while sharing the pictures, Times Now News reported.

Wah, you guys really scared of geckos ya. Hahahahahaa pic.twitter.com/y2LCGKMxmr — jackson Lu (@menlin_fitri) February 25, 2021

The tweet has received more than 6,600 likes. While some netizens couldn’t stop laughing at the incident, others said that it was their “worst nightmare”. Many wondered how did it happen.

A third user joked, “Dude just cooked a gecko with his warmth cheeks.” Yet another asked, “How do the lizard even get to the book?”

Comments

comments