A three-year-old boy in China dodged death after accidentally falling 29 storeys from his apartment’s window.

According to a reporty by China News, the accident took place in the city of Changzhou in eastern China’s Jiangsu Province on June 8 when a three-year-old child, nicknamed Yang Yang, climbed onto the kitchen window from a stool before plunging nearly 300 feet to a flowerbed.

He was critically wounded while being rushed to the hospital, but his condition has stabilised after nine days of treatment.

His parents claimed they had asked the boy’s grandmother to look after him on the day while they were working who left him at home by himself to watch TV while she ran out for an errand but she returned, she failed to find her grandson at home and saw that the kitchen window was open.

Dr Zou Guojin, the director of the Department of Intensive Care Medicine, said the boy was in critical condition while arriving in the hospital and had respiratory failure.

Yang Yang also suffered from bleeding, bruises and deep cuts in his lungs, contusions in both kidneys, broken and fractured ribs, a concussion and bleeding in his digestive tract, among others.

The hospital formed a team of around 10 experts from various departments and treated Yang Yang in the intensive care unit for more than a week.

