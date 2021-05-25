Nine-year-old boy finds Rs0.7mn under floor mat of vehicle

PLAINFIELD: In a surprising discovery, a nine-year-old boy found over Rs0.7 million from under the floor mat of his family vehicle in New Jersey, US.

According to the details, Landon Melvin, 9, was cleaning out his family’s Chevrolet Suburban in Plainfield when he found an envelope under a floor mat that contained over Rs0.7 million.

The minor boy told his father, Michael Melvin, about the discovery in the vehicle, which they had bought in September 2020.

“I was like, ‘Whatever.’ He’s 9,” Michael Melvin told WRTV. “I’m like ‘you found something, OK.’ He says, ‘No, Dad I really did.’ I walk over. I see it. I reach down. I say, you know, ‘What is this?’ And, I’m thinking it’s probably paperwork of some sort.”

The Melvins contacted the previous owners of the SUV, a South Carolina family. The family told them they had driven the Suburban to Florida for a cruise in 2019 and had misplaced the envelope of money during the trip.

The family insisted that Landon Melvin keep $1,000 of the money as a finder’s fee.

