Six-year-old boy finds WWII bomb during magnet fishing

A six-year-old boy found an unexploded World War II bomb when he along with his father was hunting for metal submerged in the River Mole from a bridge in Dorking, England.

According to the details, the boy Finley and his father Ben Austin were magnet fishing in the river when their magnet attached to a metal object in the water.

They were expecting few coins, old spanners or metal artifacts but when they pulled the fishing line they amazed to see a bomb attacked with the powerful magnetic.

His father Ben Austin said, “As soon as I pulled it up, I was like ‘what is that?’ If you said to me what a WWII bomb looks like I would think a massive car tire; it looked a miniature size. I thought ‘this is a bomb.’ My son was trying to grab it and pull it up and I said, ‘no, this is a real bomb.'”

Austin immediately informed the police about the object. The officials advised him to get a safe distance away from the object while a bomb disposal unit was summoned to the scene, United Press International reported.

The bomb disposal squad disabled the WW-II bomb by a controlled explosion in the field next to the bridge with a huge bang.

Austin said the experts detonated the magnet, as it was still attached to the explosive, but the experience made it worth the $25 purchase.

“I was happy to let the magnet get blown into smithereens,” he said.

