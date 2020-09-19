Boy furious over death of his rooster due to contaminated water in Sindh, video goes viral

SANGHAR: A video of an eight-year-old boy in which he is furious and heartbroken after his rooster died from drinking contaminated water in Sindh’s Sanghar district has gone viral on social media.

In a video making rounds on social media, a child can be seen carrying his dead rooster in one hand and criticising Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sindh govt over their failure in draining out rainwater from his Khipro village.

The child in his video has demanded PPP leader to come and visit the flood-affected village and drain out rainwater from the area.

“My rooster died after drinking this poisonous water and we [humans] will also die if we drink this contaminated water,” the child lambasted at govt and demanded Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to provide clean drinking water to people of Khipro.

میرا مرغا گندا پانی پینے سے مر گیا، ویڈیو سوشل میڈیا پر وائرل…#ARYNewsUrdu pic.twitter.com/S8P7q6kpyU — ARY Videos (@ARYVideos) September 19, 2020

A video has been shared on various times social media and people are expressing solidarity with the child. Some people have also criticised PPP-led Sindh government for providing relief to flood affected areas of Sindh.

It must be noted that several village in Sindh including Khipro area is still facing flood woes despite end of monsoon rains in Sindh.

