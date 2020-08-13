Six-year-old boy hanging upside down in lake rescued

Emergency medical services (EMS) rescued a six-year-old boy hanging upside down in a lake in Maryland. His head ended up partially in the water and he was close to drowning in the lake when the rescue team reached there.

According to the details, the youngster was enjoying a rope swing at Patapsco Valley State Park in Maryland when he somehow flipped 180 degrees leaving him dangling with his head in the water.

Just a few more inches and the boy would have been submerged and unable to breathe. By the time fire crews arrived to assist, another member of the public was on site and helping to keep the boy’s head above the water, Mail Online reported.

The rescue officials extricated him immediately. He was not injured and there was no need for him to be taken to a hospital, said the rescue officials.

Taking to the social networking website, Twitter, Howard Co Fire & EMS said,” An unusual rescue in the 2200 block of Daniels Road in Ellicott City earlier. A six year old boy somehow got tangled up on a rope swing upside down. His head was in the water. He was extricated quickly and he is doing well. He has a story to tell his friends.”

