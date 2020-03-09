Boy, 7, mauled by savage dogs in Karachi’s Qayyumabad

KARACHI: A pack of savage dogs mauled a seven-year-old boy in Karachi’s Qayyumabad neighbourhood on Monday, reported ARY News.

The injured, identified as Ayyan was brought to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for medical attention, from where he was shifted to the National Institute of Child Health for further treatment.

The dog-bite victim had injuries on his neck and head.

Meanwhile, PTI MPA Raja Azhar reached the hospital and inquired after the health of Ayyan.

He also met with the family of the victim and the administration of the hospital.

Earlier, on Jan 30, a female news anchor was injured after being bitten by a dog in Karachi’s defence area.

The female news anchor was reportedly bitten by the neighbours’ dog in Khayaban-e-Shamsheer, Phase V, area of defence, Karachi.

The woman registered a case in Darakhshan Police Station against the dog owner. She had registered a case on the base of the medico-legal report.

