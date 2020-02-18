Boy’s TikTok stunt on moving train goes horribly wrong

NEW DELHI: A boy was luckily escaped from being crushed to death under a moving train while filming a TikTok video in India.

The video showed a boy trying to disembark a moving train while shooting a TikTok video but loses balance and almost crushed under the train. However, he has luckily survived the fall from the train and moved away from the tracks.

Following the incident took place on Tuesday, Indian Railways, taking to Twitter, issued an advisory against boarding and deboarding a moving train.

It read that the boy was lucky enough to survive the fall this time but cannot claim to be lucky for a second time around.

The tweet asked people to avoid such stunts by themselves and also stop others to make such attempts. It added that life is invaluable which should not be endangered for a stunt.

Earlier in January, a teenage boy had lost his life after a revolver accidentally went off while he was shooting a TikTok video in India’s Uttar Pradesh village.

According to reports, A 18-year-old boy Keshav had pressurized his mother Savitri to give him the revolver for producing a clip for the social video app TikTok, which the family wasn’t aware was loaded.

Savitri had gone out to attend to some household chores when she heard the sound of a gunshot and rushed inside to find Keshav lying in a pool of blood, the CO added.

The boy was rushed to hospital with injuries on his temple where the doctors declared him brought dead.

