Viral video: Clued-up boy escapes unharmed after encountering a wild bear

A video of a 12-year-old boy went viral who calmly handled an encounter with a wild bear while picnicking with his family in the woods.

The boy, Alessandro Franzoi, faced the troublesome situation while hiking with his family near a village of Italy’s Sporminore when a wild bear emerged from bushes and started following him.

However, Franzoi managed to escape unharmed from the access of the enormous animal using his knowledge which he had studied about bears and how to respond during an encounter.

In the 45-second video shared on Twitter by user Loris Calliari, the trick worked well as he slowly walked out from the location without panicking. Franzoi’s mother was kept asking him to not turn back and move forward without panic, Dailymail UK reported.

The bear’s head can be seen poking out from the shrubbery behind him.

Following Franzoi’s intelligent decision, netizens praised the boy for calmly handling the situation after encountering a wild bear.

The boy told the media, “It was important to leave quickly but without making the bear feel it was in danger. I did not look it in the eye and the bear understood I was not its enemy.”

