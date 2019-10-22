Despite boycott calls from India, Malaysia to stay firm on Kashmir’s stance

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad has stood firmly with his position on the Kashmir issue saying, ‘We speak our minds and we don’t retract and change’ despite calls by some in India for a boycott of Malaysian palm oil.

While talking to reporters at the parliament lobby in Kuala Lumpur, Mahathir Mohamad said: “We felt that the people of Kashmir had benefited from the resolution of the United Nations, and all we are saying is that we should all abide, not just India and Pakistan, but even the United States of America and other countries,” a Malaysian news outlet quoted him saying.

“Otherwise, what’s the good of having the UN?” he questioned.

“Malaysia is a trading nation and we need the markets, so we are nice to people. But we also have to speak up for others, so sometimes what we say is liked by some and disliked by others.”

Mahathir, in his speech at the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 28, said that “despite the UN resolution on Kashmir and Jammu, the country has been invaded and occupied”.

His comments sparked an online backlash in India calling for a boycott of Malaysian goods. Recent reports say India might review its imports of palm oil and other products, while an Indian trade organisation advised its members yesterday not to buy palm oil from Malaysia.

