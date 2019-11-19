Brace for chilly conditions as PMD predicts rain, snowfall

KARACHI: Cold conditions are likely to intensify as the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday predicted rain and snowfall in various parts of the country.

A westerly wave is prevailing in eastern Iran and likely to enter Pakistan from Wednesday (evening) and is expected to grip the upper and central parts of the country on Thursday, the weather department said.

It said widespread rain with thunderstorm is expected in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Kashmir from Wednesday (night) till Friday.

Whereas, scattered rain with thunderstorm is expected in upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions), Islamabad and Gilgit Baltistan on Thursday and Friday with isolated and light rain at a few places in south Punjab.

The Met Office said isolated heavy snowfall is also expected in Quetta, Zhob, Makran, Kalat, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mardan, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir from Thursday (evening/night) to Friday. Snowfall is also expected over the mountains during the period, it added.

