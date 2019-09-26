Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Brad Pitt calls split with Angelina Jolie an ‘eye opener’

Brad, Angelina jolie

Hollywood actor opened up about his split with former wife Angelina Jolie, calling it an eye-opener. 

The 55-year-old actor revealed he used his divorce in his new film, Ad Astra as it required him to do a lot of soul searching while taking on the role. He plays astronaut Roy McBride in the movie.

During an interview, he was asked by journalist Lulu Garcia-Navarro if he channeled his personal struggles on the big screen. “I would be exploring it whether there was a script that allowed that or not,” Pitt replied.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor further added “A breakup of a family is certainly an eye-opener that as one — and I’m speaking in general again — but as one needs to understand, I had to understand my own culpability in that, and what can I do better. Because I don’t want to go on like this.”

Jolie and Pitt separated in 2016 following nearly three years of marriage and have six children together.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Lifestyle

Royal baby Archie meets Tutu in first public outing since birth

Lifestyle

Princess Diana was paranoid about her car before fatal accident, reveals podcast

Lifestyle

Honoured for comedy but kicked out for same reason, says Hasan Minhaj on ‘Howdy…

Lifestyle

Celebrities express grief over earthquake in Azad Kashmir, other cities


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close