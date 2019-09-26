Brad Pitt calls split with Angelina Jolie an ‘eye opener’

Hollywood actor opened up about his split with former wife Angelina Jolie, calling it an eye-opener.

The 55-year-old actor revealed he used his divorce in his new film, Ad Astra as it required him to do a lot of soul searching while taking on the role. He plays astronaut Roy McBride in the movie.

During an interview, he was asked by journalist Lulu Garcia-Navarro if he channeled his personal struggles on the big screen. “I would be exploring it whether there was a script that allowed that or not,” Pitt replied.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor further added “A breakup of a family is certainly an eye-opener that as one — and I’m speaking in general again — but as one needs to understand, I had to understand my own culpability in that, and what can I do better. Because I don’t want to go on like this.”

Jolie and Pitt separated in 2016 following nearly three years of marriage and have six children together.

