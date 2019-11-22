Brad Pitt, Peter Berg set to produce documentary on Chris Cornell

A documentary centered on the life of American musician Chris Cornell is in works, following his suicide two years ago.

The film will be produced by Cornell’s widow, Vicky, along with his best friend, Brad Pitt and Peter Berg’s Film 45 production company.

The Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman received 16 Grammy nominations throughout his career and won three. He is considered one of the chief architects of the 1990s grunge movement.

The Promise was the last solo he released before his death, written for the ending credits for the 2016 film of the same name.

An hour after performing at a Soundgarden concert, he was found dead on May 18, 2017, in his hotel room. He struggled with depression throughout his life and his death was ruled a suicide by hanging.

