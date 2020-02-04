William, Kate react to Brad Pitt’s Prince Harry joke at BAFTA

Hollywood actor joked about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal exit at the 2020 British Academy Film Awards on Sunday night.

He bagged the award for best supporting actor Once Upon a Time in Hollywood but was not present at the show.

Co-actor Margot Robbie delivered his acceptance speech which she read out from a paper. It included a joke about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“Brad couldn’t be here tonight due to family obligations, so he asked me to read his response for him,” Robbie said, before reading Pitt’s speech.

“He starts by saying, ‘Hey Britain. Heard you just became single. Welcome to the club!’” Robbie said, referencing both Brexit and Pitt’s split from former wife Angelina Jolie.

The starlet thanked the academy on Pitt’s behalf and then quipped “Wishing you the best with the divorce settlement, blah, blah blah.”

At the end of the speech, pointing towards the trophy, Robbie joked that Pitt said, “He’s going to name this Harry.”

“He is really excited about bringing it back to the states with him,” she said. “His words, not mine.”

The camera panned towards Prince William and Katae Middleton sitting in the audience who laughed off the joke.

Comments

comments