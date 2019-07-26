Brad Pitt dismisses rumours of retirement from movies

Hollywood actor Brad Pitt dismissed rumours that he is retiring from movies and said he is ‘enjoying life again’.

The heartthrob will be seen in Quentin Tarantino’s ninth film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

He shared his thoughts at the Los Angles premiere of his latest offering. On whether he will join the myriad of celebrities on social media, he said that “opening an Instagram account is never going to happen” because “life is pretty good” at the moment. This is the reason why the War Machine actor won’t be sharing any snaps on social media anytime soon.

“Well, I never say never. Life’s pretty good without it. I don’t see the point,” he added.

Brad and his former wife Angelina Jolie were declared legally single by court in April after the couple filed for divorce.

Speaking about whether he has any plans to quit films, he said he doesn’t have any such plans right now. “No, I don’t know. I enjoy doing other things. I think that one day I’ll just wake up and organically it’ll be done. Maybe I won’t wake up and that’s why it’ll be done.”

The film will be released today on July 26 in United States. It stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie alongside some other actors.

