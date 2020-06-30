Brad Pitt spotted at Angeline Jolie’s home in Los Angeles

Hollywood star Brad Pitt was spotted leaving his former wife Angelina Jolie’s house in Los Angeles for the first time since their split.

Pitt was seen leaving her L.A mansion on a motorcycle after a two hour visit on Tuesday.

The pair split four years ago, which was officially declared over in April 2019, and have not been spotted near each other since then.

This is the first time the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor visited his ex-wife’s house.

According to reports, Pitt and Jolie are getting along much better and are co-parenting their kids.

The duo separated in 2016 following nearly three years of marriage and have six children together; Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14 and twins Vivienne and Knox, 11.

Pitt had called the split an ‘eye opener’ meanwhile the actress had said that she lost herself a bit during divorce from the actor.

