6-year-old boy gets 90 stitches after saving little sister from dog attack

A heartwarming story about a six-year-old boy who bravely saved his little sister from a dog attack, getting viciously mauled as a result, is doing the rounds on the internet. Now, the youngster has been hailed as a “superhero” by A-list celebrities.

Bridger Walker, from Cheyenne, was bitten several times on the head and face when he stood between the dog and his sister after it started charging at her.

Despite having been attacked, he was able to grab his sister’s hand and lead her away from danger, according to an Instagram post from his aunt Nicole Walker.

Ms Walker asked people to share the post as widely as possible so he could get some ‘words of encouragement from his favorite heroes.’

Amazingly, Avengers star Ruffalo responded after Hathaway shared Bridger’s story and said, ‘I know a superhero when I see one.’

She initially wrote in an Instagram post: ‘I’m not an Avenger, but I know a superhero when I see one,’ she penned alongside a photo of him.

‘I can only hope I’m half as brave in my life as you are in yours, Bridger.’

Ruffalo then responded to Ms Walker’s post and wrote: ‘Dear Bridger, I just read about what happened to you and I wanted to reach out to say this…

‘People who put the well beings of others in front of themselves are the most heroic and thoughtful people I know.

‘I truly respect and admire your courage and your heart. Real courage isn’t dominating people or fighting against people or walking around like a tough guy.

‘Real courage is knowing what is right to do and doing it even when it might end up hurting you somehow.’

Shocking pictures show Bridger’s swollen face and and bloodied stitches running up his cheek from his mouth.

Ms Walker said the little boy received around 90 stitches from a ‘skilled plastic surgeon’ and is now recovering at home.

