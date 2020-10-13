A five-year-old boy is being praised after he single-handedly protected his mother when several armed men broke into their home and opened fire.

In a video, which has gone viral on social media, the four men can be seen trespassing the house, with three of them carrying guns. The armed men can then be seen barging inside Tamika Reid’s home in South Bend, Indiana.

Video shows that David Johnson, five, jumping after five people to protect his mother and sister, some of them carrying guns.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Police said gunmen knocked on the door and a teenager responded. “A teenager opened the door and four men forced themselves inside,” he wrote on Facebook.

South Bend police shared the footage, writing, “You can see a little boy beating up one of the armed suspects as he tries to protect his house.”

“I tried to throw my car at him,” recalled the brave child.

David’s courage has earned him a ton of praise on social media.

Comments

comments