Horrific: Man tries to kidnap young boy in front of his father

The -has emerged of how a brave dad wrestled with a drug-addled stranger who tried to kidnap his young son in Melbourne, Australia.

The CCTV footage was released after the case in which the abductor Michael Paul Rawson pleaded guilty to five charges over the incident, which happened in November last year in a Melbourne.

The CCTV footage was released after the case in which the abductor Michael Paul Rawson pleaded guilty to five charges over the incident, which happened in November last year in a Melbourne.

Rawson’s lawyer said he was in a drug-induced state at the time after he consumed a cocktail of two heavy drugs: GHB and methamphetamines. In the video, he can be seen trying to capture the boy, whom the brave father refused to let go.

The dad was drawn into nearby bushes and was knocked to the ground but he curled up around his son to keep the boy guarded. While Rawson, wearing a dressing gown, punched him repeatedly in the back of the head.

A bystander chased Rawson as he tried to run off with the boy, after the two men, evident in the footage, managed to wrestle the boy back.

The dad can be seen comforting his son as other witnesses help restrain Rawson who runs away.

Rawson, the drug-addled stranger in the footage, who pleaded guilty to charges, reportedly resisted tears in the court. The five charges levied on him are attempted kidnapping, assault, causing reckless injury, resisting arrest, and assaulting an emergency officer.

His defence counsel advocated that Rawson was depressed after the breakdown of his relationship with the mother of his five children and had self-medicated with meth to “increase his motivation”.

Rawson’s lawyer said the 41-year-old had been released by police just moments before the attack after he was found wandering the streets with 2.5g of meth on him.

His lawyer added that he had not been allowed to see his kids for some time before the attack and he thought the man’s young son was actually his daughter.

The lawyer said Rawson didn’t know mixing GHB and meth would cause psychosis.

