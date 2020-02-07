WATCH: Brave man fights off street criminals in Karachi

KARACHI: In yet another tale of a brave face-off against street criminals, a man fought off robbery suspects in Karachi here on Friday, ARY News reported.

A closed-circuit video camera (CCTV) footage shows that two robbers on a motorcycle tried to snatch a mobile phone and other valuable items from a man who was standing at his door house.

The robbers pointed a gun at him and tried to snatch away his mobile phone and cash. The brave man put off stiff resistance and immediately thrown away his phone and other valuable items inside his house.

As a result, both robbers fled the scene with empty hands.

In an another incident, a brave man who was in his car fought off street criminals at Ghani Chowrangi area of Karachi.

A man was on her way towards home when unknown robbers indicated him to stop his car. He pulled the robbers down by hitting his car into their motorcycle.

However, the three suspects fled the scene while one was caught by residents, which was handed over to police later.

Earlier on Thursday, as a student was deprived of his motorcycle, cell phone and other valuables in the port city’s red zone in broad daylight on Thursday.

The incident, which took place in the Lucky Star area, gives the lie to the law enforcement agencies’ claims of making efforts to rein in street crime.

Read More: Crime statistics show bike theft on the rise in Karachi

CCTV footage available with ARY News shows two men on a motorcycle snatching a bike from the student as one of them slaps the youngster while the other gets off and snatches the bike from him.

Later, a third man emerges with a pistol in his hand and loots mobile phone and other valuables from the student.

According to crime statistics released by Citizen Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) in the month of January, as many as 2,546 two-wheelers were stolen while 151 others snatched at gunpoint in December.

Out of the total snatched and stolen bikes, 395 were recovered. The incidence of bike theft topped the list of street crimes reported in Karachi city last month.

As per the data, 1,865 mobile phones were snatched, of which 236 were recovered

