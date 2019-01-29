Brave policeman risks his life in Loralai attack to save others

LORALAI: Despite knowing that this action could take his own life, a brave policeman on Tuesday wrote history by putting his life in danger to save others amid terrorists attack at the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Zhob Ranges’s office in Balochistan.

The police personnel told the journalists that he was deployed at the front gate of the DIG Complex Loralai, where walkthrough gates were installed as a security measure in connection with the enrollment in police. He said that around 800 candidates were present in the compound when the terrorists stormed into the complex.

The brave policeman said that the terrorists hurled a hand-grenade over the main gate and started firing. The officials said that when he saw the grenade, he kicked it away to save the lives of innocent people. He said the grenade exploded at a distance of around three meters and he got injured.

It is pertinent to mention here that he could save his life by hiding himself but he preferred to save the life of others.

Earlier in the day, the security forces on Tuesday evening had declared the DIG Complex Loralai clear of terrorists after the remaining two suicide bombers were killed during the search operation on Tuesday, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, the security forces including Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan and Army troops had safely evacuated around 800 people and killed all the three terrorists during the operation.

