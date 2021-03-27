Bride drives husband to sasural, video goes viral

Shunning the ritual, a bride Sneha Singhi drove her husband to sasural [in-laws’ home] after tying a knot as the video of the entire episode went viral on social media garnering praise from netizens.

The Kolkata’s couple -Sneha Singhi and Saugat Upadhaya- tied the knot last month and shared a video on Instagram, showing the way they broke a stereotyped ritual. The video has gone viral with over 3.2 million views, getting lots of positive feedback from netizens.

The video showed the bride while wearing a bridal dress taking charge of the driving seat with Saugat sitting beside her. She later speeds away to her in-law’s house, grinning and waving at everyone, as she abandons one of the age-old traditions of marriages.

Speaking to Indian media later, the bride, who runs a cafe chain in the city said that the entire episode on her wedding was a repeat telecast of their first meeting when she drove him back home even though he had his own chauffeur-driven car.

“I just thought it would be great if I could do that at our wedding too,” the bride said as the couple had been together for the past eight years.

Sneha Singhi said that she had discussed the plan a month ahead with her mother and would-be husband, however, it later slipped her mind during the wedding arrangements. “Saugat remained me on the wedding day and I decided to go on with it as that’s the way I wanted to complete my wedding.”

“Everyone was obviously taken aback. Mostly, people were worried about how I’m going to fit in the car with the 12kg lehenga!” the woman said about the response.

