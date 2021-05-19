Bride marries wedding guest after her groom-to-be ‘disappears’  

KANPUR: In a bizarre incident, an Indian woman tied the knot with a wedding guest after her groom-to-be mysteriously disappeared from the venue.

According to the details, the incident took place in Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh. The “jaimala ceremony” in which the bride and the groom exchange garlands had taken place in Maharajpur town and their families were preparing for the main wedding rituals when the groom mysteriously disappeared.

Both the families began to hunt for the youth but he was to be found nowhere. After searching for a while, the bride’s family got to know that the groom was not missing. He had run away from the venue for reasons only known to him.

The bride’s family was shocked and the bride was left devastated after the incident. Meanwhile, one of the family members suggested that the wedding could be solemnised with another suitable boy, Times Now News reported.

The bride’s family then selected a man from the wedding guests. Both the families consulted and agreed on the alliance. The wedding was solemnised at the venue.

Later, the bride’s family later filed a police complaint against the groom and his family members.

Comments

comments