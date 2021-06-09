Bride calls off wedding after she sees groom chewing ‘gutka’

UTTAR PRADESH: A bride refused to marry the groom after she saw him chewing ‘Gutka’ during the marriage ceremony in India’s Uttar Pradesh.

According to the details, the incident took place in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district on 5th of June. The bride , hailing from Mishrauli village, immediately decided to call the wedding off when the groom arrived with marriage procession and she saw him chewing “gutka.”

Even after hours of persuasion, when the bride refused to relent, the wedding was called off and the families decided to return the dowry gifts.

This was the second such incident within one week in Uttar Pradesh. Last week, a 22-year-old bride from Pratapgarh district had refused to get married after the groom arrived drunk and started forcing her to dance with him.

