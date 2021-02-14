Web Analytics
Bridegroom hurt, boy killed in firing at car in Karachi’s Keamari

KARACHI: A person was killed while another got wounded in a firing incident in Karachi’s Keamari district late Saturday night, reported ARY News.

According to the police, shots were fired at the car of a bridegroom near Massan Chowrangi, as a result of which, he was injured while a boy sitting in the vehicle got killed.

The bridegroom was returning home with his wedding procession (barat) from Malir when his car was shot at.

According to initial information, the police said, the incident appears to be a result of personal enmity. The culprit fled the spot and an investigation into the matter has been launched, they added.

