Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor and Pete Davidson confirmed to be dating!

Just as the Duke of Hastings departs Bridgerton, his on-screen bride Phoebe Dynevor seems to have found her perfect match in real life in Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson!

Us Weekly and Page Six have both confirmed that 25-year-old Phoebe Dynevor and 27-year-old Davidson are lockdown’s latest unexpected pairing and confirmed to be dating.

“Pete and Phoebe are still going strong despite not being able to physically spend time together,” a source close to Us Weekly revealed. Davidson is currently in New York filming SNL while Dynevor is busy working on Bridgerton’s second season in the UK.

“They keep in touch over text and FaceTime. Right now, they’re just focused on work… They’re not looking to rush things,” added the source.

The duo first sparked romance rumors earlier in March when they were spotted out in the UK by fans, one of whom told Stone-on-Trent Live, “It looked like they were in a relationship and they seemed happy together.”

Another insider shared that Dynevor was pulled in by Davidson’s humor, and the couple is currently just “seeing where their relationship goes” and that they are “happy with each other.”

