‘Bridgerton’ officially gets renewed through season 4 at Netflix

Gather round, members of the ton, for Lady Whistledown herself has sounded off the news that Bridgerton is set to return for both seasons 3 and 4!

Netflix has renewed Bridgerton, its biggest original series, all through season 4 even as the cast is still busy shooting for the show’s second season, as announced on the official Bridgerton Twitter account.

“It seems we have a rather special announcement. Bridgerton shall return for seasons three and four. This author shall have to purchase more ink…” read the announcement.

The Regency-era show that catapulted season 1 stars Rege-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor to stardom, is based on Julia Quinn novels that follow the Bridgerton siblings as they navigate their life in Regency-era London.

While the first season focused on Daphne Bridgerton (Dynevor) and the Duke of Hastings (Page), the second season is set to follow the story of Anthony Bridgerton.

Bela Bajaria, Netflix’s VP of global TV said in a statement that the Shondaland production swept them off their feet. “The creative team, led by Shonda (Rhimes), knew the material and delivered a beautiful, emotional, romantic drama for our members. They have some exciting plans for the future, and we think audiences will continue to swoon for this show,” she said.

“We’re planning to be in the Bridgerton business for a long time to come.”

