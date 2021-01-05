‘Bridgerton’ tops Netflix rankings in 76 countries

Netflix’s Christmas Day release, Bridgerton, seems to have hit the right spot with about 63 million households, reported Variety.

According to Netflix, the series which is the first release under the streaming giant’s nine-figure deal with Grey’s Anatomy hit-maker Shonda Rhimes is expected to reach 63 million households within 28 days of its release.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bridgerton (@bridgertonnetflix)

Bridgerton, which boasts an impressive 92% critical rating on Rotten Tomatoes, also topped Netflix’s top 10 rankings in 76 countries, getting it well on its way to become the fifth-largest Netflix original series launch of all time.

The show is loosely based on Julia Quinn’s novels that revolve around the Bridgerton family. It chronicles the life of Daphne as she makes her way around Regency London’s marriage market.

Watch the trailer for the series here:

Comments

comments