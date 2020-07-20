‘Bring AK-47 and get two cows in return’, Nigeria offers repentant bandits

In an effort to encourage the dacoits to give up crimes and live a normal life as responsible citizens, the Nigeria’s Zamfara state has offered repentant bandits two cows for surrendering every AK-47 rifle to the security forces.

In a statement, Zamfara Governor Bello Matawalle said, “These bandits who choose to repent initially sold their cows to buy guns and now that they want a life free of criminality, we are asking them to bring us an AK-47 and get two cows in return, this will empower and encourage them.”

It is pertinent to mention here that cows and other domestic animals have great importance in Zamfara. An average cow in northern Nigeria costs about 100,000 naira while an AK-47 on the black market could cost as much as 500,000 naira, BBC news reported.

The dacoits have not only been terrorizing the state but also ransacking communities in nearby states. They often loot shops, steal cattle and grain, and take people hostage for ransom.

