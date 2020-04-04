Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Zulfikar Bukhari vows to bring back Pakistanis stranded abroad

Zulfi Bukhari, Students

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari on Monday said that the government was taking every possible measure to bring back the Pakistanis stranded in different countries owing to the novel coronavirus outbreak, ARY News reported. 

Talking to ARY News talk show ‘Aiteraz Hai’ Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari said that COVID-19 is a global pandemic and called for national unity in fight against the pandemic.

On the occasion, Bukhari said that he will sue Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) stalwart Khawaja Asif over Taftan allegations if he fails to apologise.

Read More: PM Imran Khan says fight against coronavirus to last long

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that the fight against coronavirus would last long and they had planned a two-thronged strategy to deal with it.

“On one hand we will be adopting all measures to fight coronavirus and on the other we will continue to take measures aimed at running the economy so that poor segments of the society do not get affected from the ongoing situation,” the premier had said while addressing a fundraising event at Punjab Governor House for Prime Minister Relief Fund for COVID-19.

 

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Coronavirus: 3370 people nabbed in Sindh over lockdown violation

Pakistan

Sindh CM gives go-ahead to purchase of 300,000 testing kits

Pakistan

Another 12 coronavirus patients recover in Sindh as total tally reaches 86  

Pakistan

No coronavirus case detected from slum areas in Sindh: Murad Ali Shah  


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close