Zulfikar Bukhari vows to bring back Pakistanis stranded abroad

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari on Monday said that the government was taking every possible measure to bring back the Pakistanis stranded in different countries owing to the novel coronavirus outbreak, ARY News reported.

Talking to ARY News talk show ‘Aiteraz Hai’ Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari said that COVID-19 is a global pandemic and called for national unity in fight against the pandemic.

On the occasion, Bukhari said that he will sue Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) stalwart Khawaja Asif over Taftan allegations if he fails to apologise.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that the fight against coronavirus would last long and they had planned a two-thronged strategy to deal with it.

“On one hand we will be adopting all measures to fight coronavirus and on the other we will continue to take measures aimed at running the economy so that poor segments of the society do not get affected from the ongoing situation,” the premier had said while addressing a fundraising event at Punjab Governor House for Prime Minister Relief Fund for COVID-19.

